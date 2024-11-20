Senators host successful Hockey Fights Cancer night presented by CIBC

Last night, the Senators hosted the Edmonton Oilers in their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game presented by CIBC.

HFC recap
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Last night, the Senators hosted the Edmonton Oilers in their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game presented by CIBC. While the Senators fell to the Oilers by a score of 5-2 on the ice, the night was full of wins off the ice.

Throughout the evening, fans in attendance were able to hear the stories of those who have survived or are still battling cancer in a series of inspiring stories. One such story is that of Susannah Staios, wife of Senators’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios. Her story can be heard here.

Canadian Blood Services were in attendance at last night’s game to take swabs from fans ages 18-35 to add to their database in search of potential stem cell donors in the fight against blood cancers.

There were also a variety of donation opportunities for fans, with funds raised going to the Senators Community Foundation being matched by the Andlauer family. 50/50 tickets, mystery pucks, and a silent auction featuring jerseys, World Junior tickets, and a custom Stützle puffer jacket were all amongst the ways fans could donate.

Thanks to the support from Sens fans, the Senators Community Foundation was able to raise a total of $188,300 in support of children’s oncology and pediatric care.

The Senators will be back on home ice tomorrow night as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights for the second and final time this season in the team’s third Throwback Thursday game. Tickets to tomorrow’s game are available for purchase HERE.

