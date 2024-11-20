Senators host successful Hockey Fights Cancer night presented by CIBC

Canadian Blood Services were in attendance at last night’s game to take swabs from fans ages 18-35 to add to their database in search of potential stem cell donors in the fight against blood cancers.

There were also a variety of donation opportunities for fans, with funds raised going to the Senators Community Foundation being matched by the Andlauer family. 50/50 tickets, mystery pucks, and a silent auction featuring jerseys, World Junior tickets, and a custom Stützle puffer jacket were all amongst the ways fans could donate.

Thanks to the support from Sens fans, the Senators Community Foundation was able to raise a total of $188,300 in support of children’s oncology and pediatric care.

The Senators will be back on home ice tomorrow night as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights for the second and final time this season in the team’s third Throwback Thursday game. Tickets to tomorrow’s game are available for purchase HERE.