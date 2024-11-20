Senators host successful Hockey Fights Cancer night presented by CIBC

Last night, the Senators hosted the Edmonton Oilers in their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game presented by CIBC. While the Senators fell to the Oilers by a score of 5-2 on the ice, the night was full of wins off the ice.
Throughout the evening, fans in attendance were able to hear the stories of those who have survived or are still battling cancer in a series of inspiring stories. One such story is that of Susannah Staios, wife of Senators’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios. Her story can be heard here.