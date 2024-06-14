Senators host inaugural Spring Members Summit

Between 5:30-7:00 p.m., the Canadian Tire Centre had concessions open for fans to enjoy complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, and beverages. During this time, season seat members also had the opportunity to browse the wide variety of team merchandise that would be available for exclusive sale prices during the event as part of the largest merch liquidation sale in team history.

Shortly after 6:00, season seat members took to the stands to take part in a live Q&A session with Senior Vice-President of Hockey Operations Dave Poulin and President & CEO Cyril Leeder, hosted by Dean Brown and Gord Wilson. Poulin and Leeder provided fans with updates on what to expect for the upcoming season, including new content features and arena upgrades. An exciting surprise came when Poulin provided the season seat members with exclusive early access to the news of Angus Crookshank’s contract signing.

The first of many, Wednesday night’s Spring Members Summit was an action-packed event filled with interactive activities and exclusive opportunities for season seat members. The Ottawa Senators are looking forward to future Summits for years to come.