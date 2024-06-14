Wednesday night, the Ottawa Senators hosted their first ever Spring Members Summit at the Canadian Tire Centre. The event, which ran from 5:30-9:00 p.m. and was exclusive to season seat members, saw an evening packed with fun activities and event-exclusive opportunities for fans.
Senators host inaugural Spring Members Summit
The Ottawa Senators hosted their first Spring Members Summit event for season seat members at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, June 12.
Starting at 5:30, Sens season seat members were able to enjoy an interactive game-day player experience. The evening began with an entrance into the Canadian Tire Centre through the very doors Sens players use for home games. Fans were given the opportunity to take player-style walk-in photos, as seen on game days, along with photo-ops in the visitors’ locker room. From there, fans were able to get a glimpse into both the home and away team gyms, as well as the Senators locker room, allowing for an up-close look at the team’s facilities. Senators' forward Zack MacEwan was present and available to meet fans for autographs and pictures, a bonus surprise for the season seat members present.
Between 5:30-7:00 p.m., the Canadian Tire Centre had concessions open for fans to enjoy complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, and beverages. During this time, season seat members also had the opportunity to browse the wide variety of team merchandise that would be available for exclusive sale prices during the event as part of the largest merch liquidation sale in team history.
Shortly after 6:00, season seat members took to the stands to take part in a live Q&A session with Senior Vice-President of Hockey Operations Dave Poulin and President & CEO Cyril Leeder, hosted by Dean Brown and Gord Wilson. Poulin and Leeder provided fans with updates on what to expect for the upcoming season, including new content features and arena upgrades. An exciting surprise came when Poulin provided the season seat members with exclusive early access to the news of Angus Crookshank’s contract signing.
The first of many, Wednesday night’s Spring Members Summit was an action-packed event filled with interactive activities and exclusive opportunities for season seat members. The Ottawa Senators are looking forward to future Summits for years to come.