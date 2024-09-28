Senators host annual Fan Fest

The Ottawa Senators hosted the team’s annual Fan Fest event at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Kicking off at 9:30 a.m., fans were able to participate in a wide range of fun activities.

Fan Fest kicked off with opening remarks from Cyril Leeder and Dave Poulin, hosted by Ian Mendes. Fans were then able to take in a full Senators practice starting at 11:00 a.m., allowing for an up-close look at some of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into being an NHL player.

After practice, a multitude of interactive activities opened. At the Sens NHL Draft, young Senators fans had the opportunity to be drafted first overall by their favourite team and sign their first NHL contract.

By the ice, the Kids Press Conference took place. Here, young Sens fans were able to ask Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux, Nick Jensen and Linus Ullmark all of their hard-hitting questions.

Outside, fans who had gotten wristbands earlier in the day were able to take selfies with a variety of Sens players, while in the Brookstreet lounge, select season seat members were given the opportunity to get autographs from other players.

A wide variety of activities were open to fans throughout the day, as well. Outside, a pop-up tent featured exclusive merchandise and sales, while a number of photo-op stations were set up around the arena. Facepainting, inflatables, and interactive games were available to young fans, and concessions were open for the entirety of the event. Tim Hortons was on site to provide fans with free drinks, too. VIA Rail was on site with a working train ride to take fans around the Canadian Tire Centre parking lot.

The event came just one day before the Senators trip out to Sudbury tomorrow, where Elliot Lake will be hosting the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville game that will see the Senators face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will take place at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on Sportsnet or listened to live on TSN 1200 and Unique FM.