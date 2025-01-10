Senators Held Scoreless by Sabres

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator
BUF @ OTT | 9.1.25

It was a tough night for the Ottawa Senators as they were shutout 4-0 by the Buffalo Sabres in their first home game since December 14. Tonight’s loss marked the Senators’ fourth straight.

Scoring was opened by the Sabres at 10:16 into the first period when Jack Quinn scored his sixth goal of the season to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead halfway through the first period.

Following a Senators power play, Jack Quinn scored his second of the game when he jumped out of the box and was sprung on a breakaway. The goal, coming at 13:16, gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead.

The rest of the first period remained scoreless and the Senators headed into the first intermission leading 13-6 in shots but down by two.

Buffalo scored once more to extend their lead to 3-0 at 4:10 into the second period. Forward Dylan Cozens scored his ninth goal of the season on the play.

An unlucky bounce off Thomas Chabot’s skate ended up in the back of the net at 10:20 into the second period. Forward Ryan McLeod received credit for the goal, which marked his seventh of the season.

Neither team found the back of the net for the rest of the second period and the Senators found themselves heading into the final period down by a deficit of 4-0.

The third period saw both teams trade chances back and forth but neither scored, giving the Sabres a 4-0 victory and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen the shutout. The Senators will return to play on Saturday when the team travels to Pittsburgh to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Ottawa Senators will return home on Sunday to face off against the Dallas Stars for the second and final time this month at 5:00 p.m. ET. Tickets to Sunday’s game are available HERE.

Postgame availabilities:

Josh Norris speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Sabres

Thomas Chabot speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Sabres

Travis Green speaks with the media following the Senators game against the Sabres

