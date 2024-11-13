Senators grab second win in a row over Maple Leafs

Goaltender Linus Ullmark recorded his first shutout as a Senator as Ottawa defeated the Maple Leafs by a score of 3-0 to end their winning streak. Forwards Josh Norris, Michael Amadio, and Tim Stützle all recorded goals for the Senators, the latter of whom was skating in his 300th career NHL game.

The Senators wasted no time opening the scoring as forward Josh Norris capitalized on a turnover to score his sixth goal of the season just 0:41 seconds into the game, putting the Senators up 1-0 early. Claude Giroux and Artem Zub both received assists on the opening goal.

The rest of the period remained scoreless but saw the Senators successfully kill off a pair of Toronto powerplays to keep the lead. Thanks to a strong opening 20 minutes, the Senators headed into the first intermission up by a score of 1-0 while outshooting the Leafs 17-9.

At 3:12 into the second period, a shot from the slot saw Tim Stützle bury the puck past goaltender Anthony Stolarz to double the Senators’ lead to 2-0. Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot both picked up assists on Stützle’s goal. His seventh of the season, Stützle’s goal came in his 300th career NHL game.

Less than a minute later at 3:55, forward Michael Amadio scored his second goal of the season to put the Senators up 3-0 over the Leafs. Artem Zub received credit for the lone assist on Amadio’s goal, his second of the game.

After a dominant second period both offensively and defensively, the Senators headed into the second intermission up by a score of 3-0. After once again holding the Leafs to just nine shots in the period, they led 35-18 in shots.

The third period continued to be all Ottawa as the Senators controlled play for the last frame of the game. Linus Ullmark and the defence shut down any attempts by the Maple Leafs, including nearly four minutes of 6-on-5 as Toronto pulled their goalie for an extra attacker.

Following up their impressive performance on Saturday, which saw the Senators hold the Boston Bruins without a shot for the entirety of the third period, the Maple Leafs were unable to record a shot on goal for over eight minutes in two instances (16:50-7:43, first period), (9:50-0:58, second period).

The Senators return to the ice this Thursday as they come home to take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 p.m. ET for the first time this season. The game will see the Senators host their Indigenous Culture Celebration Night presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario. To catch all the action and enjoy the interactive activities at Thursday’s game, grab your tickets HERE.