Senators fall to Devils in opening game at the Prospects Challenge

Halfway through the second, Stephen Halliday got one back for Ottawa off of a pass from Oskar Pettersson, making it 6-1 for Ottawa, but the team just wasn’t able to find their footing.

“It was a good play by [Yakemchuk] to keep it in, I was just lucky it went in,” Halliday said regarding his goal.

The game quickly became physical, as Ottawa and New Jersey combined for a total of 38 penalty minutes.

“I played in this two years ago,” Boucher said of the physicality. “It’s always pretty chippy, especially the first period; everyone’s excited to get out there.”

The Senators return to the ice tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins, where the team will look to bounce back.

“You’ve got to turn the page,” said Boucher of the team’s plan to regroup for tomorrow’s game. “It was the first game in a while for everybody. We’ve got to put that behind us, and we’ve got two more games to win, so that’s what we’re here for.”

Tomorrow’s game will also be livestreamed HERE on the Senators’ website.