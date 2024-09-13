Senators fall to Devils in opening game at the Prospects Challenge
The Ottawa Senators opened their 2024 Prospects Challenge against the New Jersey Devils, falling 9-1.
The Ottawa Senators opened their 2024 Prospects Challenge against the New Jersey Devils, falling 9-1.
The game got away from the team early, as the Devils scored three in the first to open the game.
Michael Simpson started the game for the Senators, but it was David Egorov who finished it, as he came into the game in relief of Simpson at 16:01 of the second period after the Devils made it 6-0.
Halfway through the second, Stephen Halliday got one back for Ottawa off of a pass from Oskar Pettersson, making it 6-1 for Ottawa, but the team just wasn’t able to find their footing.
“It was a good play by [Yakemchuk] to keep it in, I was just lucky it went in,” Halliday said regarding his goal.
The game quickly became physical, as Ottawa and New Jersey combined for a total of 38 penalty minutes.
“I played in this two years ago,” Boucher said of the physicality. “It’s always pretty chippy, especially the first period; everyone’s excited to get out there.”
The Senators return to the ice tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins, where the team will look to bounce back.
“You’ve got to turn the page,” said Boucher of the team’s plan to regroup for tomorrow’s game. “It was the first game in a while for everybody. We’ve got to put that behind us, and we’ve got two more games to win, so that’s what we’re here for.”
Tomorrow’s game will also be livestreamed HERE on the Senators’ website.
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators