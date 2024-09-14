Senators fall just short against Penguins at the Prospects Challenge

The Ottawa Senators regrouped heading into their second game of the 2024 Prospects Challenge but fell just short of the Pittsburgh Penguins with a final score of 4-2. The team was looking to bounce back from a 9-1 loss against the New Jersey Devils less than 24 hours before.

“When you have a tough start like that, I think you can only go up,” said defenceman Jorian Donovan, an assistant captain for the team this weekend. “For us it was just simplifying our game. Everyone says it’s the key to hockey; when you do too much and try to be someone you’re not, it doesn’t end up working out.”

The Senators showed a visible determination early into the game, as the team was quick to lay their bodies on the line jumping in front of shots and giving the Penguins no space on the ice.

“Yesterday wasn’t the best game from us, so the effort needed to be up today,” forward Philippe Daoust said when asked about the team’s willingness to get in front of shots. “A big thing for us was blocking shots and being better in the D-zone and I think we did that today.”

Forward Oskar Pettersson, a member of the team’s leadership group at the tournament, echoed this sentiment from Daoust. “For me, personally, it was trying to set the tone with my game, play my game out there, play heavy, and just try to have a good response from yesterday’s game.”

The game opened with a scoreless first period, which included an impressive save across the net from goaltender Michael Simpson on the penalty kill.

Things quickly turned physical in the second period, and the game opened up as Ottawa and Pittsburgh combined for a total of five goals in the 20-minute frame.