Senators Fall 4-3 to Lightning

It was a tight game, with the Ottawa Senators scoring three, but the Tampa Bay Lightning came out on top 4-3. Michael Amadio, Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson all recorded goals for the Senators.

With 12:15 to play in the first period, the Lightning thought they struck first but the goal was immediately waved off.

Instead, it was the Senators kicking things off with a power play goal from Michael Amadio at 14:09 into the opening frame. The goal, Amadio’s fourth of the season, was assisted by Ridly Greig and Davis Perron and gave the Senators a 1-0 lead late in the period.