Senators Fall 4-3 to Lightning
It was a tight game, with the Ottawa Senators scoring three, but the Tampa Bay Lightning came out on top 4-3. Michael Amadio, Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson all recorded goals for the Senators.
With 12:15 to play in the first period, the Lightning thought they struck first but the goal was immediately waved off.
Instead, it was the Senators kicking things off with a power play goal from Michael Amadio at 14:09 into the opening frame. The goal, Amadio’s fourth of the season, was assisted by Ridly Greig and Davis Perron and gave the Senators a 1-0 lead late in the period.
Thanks to the late power play goal by Amadio, the Senators closed out the first period up one. Tampa held the edge in shots with 15 to Ottawa’s eight.
Just 1:43 into the second period, the Lightning tied the game up at 1-1 when Luke Glendening tipped his third goal of the season into the back of the net.
A power play opportunity in the second period led to Nikita Kucherov’s 25th goal of the season to give the Lightning their first lead at 7:37 into the period.
The Senators didn’t wait long to get one back, when Claude Giroux scored his 11th goal of the season at 9:30 to make things 2-2. Thomas Chabot and Tim Stützle both picked up assists on the tying goal. With his assist on the goal, Chabot moved into seventh all-time in franchise assists with a total of 218.
The Senators nearly had another goal late in the period, but like Tampa’s first it was immediately waved off thanks to goaltender interference, keeping things tied.
Neither team scored in the remainder of the second, heading into the intermission tied at 2-2.
Less than two minutes into the third period, the Lightning regained their lead when Brandon Hagel scored his 23rd goal of the season to make it 3-2.
With just over a minute left in regulation, Ryan McDonagh scored his third goal of the season into the empty net to double the Lightning’s lead to 4-2.
Just 20 seconds later, Drake Batherson scored his 16th goal of the season to make it 4-3 and keep the Senators in the game. Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot both picked up assists on the goal.
Unfortunately for Ottawa, it was too little too late as they were unable to find another and fell to the Lightning by a score of 4-3.
The Senators will return for a rematch with the Lightning on Thursday, when they face off at 7:00 p.m. ET.
