Senators Elite Hockey Development

First Senators Elite Hockey Development camp at the Bell Sensplex is a success.

SEHD 17
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The inaugural Senators Elite Hockey Development camp ran earlier this month and culminated in a successful weekend at the Mini Chowder Cup in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The five-day camp, which ran from Saturday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 10, provided local players going into their U14 year with valuable resources and elite-level training to set them up for their futures in hockey. Attendees, the top players in their AAA and AA leagues, came from teams located in Ottawa, Kingston, Québec, and even as far as North Bay and Sackville, NS.

Each day consisted of both on- and off-ice training, with players receiving three on-ice sessions each day. Located at the Bell Sensplex in Kanata, players partook in daily fitness training at the Fitquest gym facility.

Former Ottawa Senators’ defenceman Mike Kostka led a mental skills and performance classroom session on Saturday morning to kickstart the off-ice portion of the week.

The camp saw several notable guests provide players with mentorship both on the ice and in the classroom. Each day’s afternoon classroom session was hosted by a different guest speaker, which were:

  • Peter MacTavish, player agent
  • Brendan Bell, former Ottawa Senators defenceman
  • Jeff Robert, HEO development programs officer
  • Steve Spott, Dallas Stars’ assistant coach
  • Mike King, Ottawa Senators video coach

Two other Ottawa Senators coaches were also present during the week. Goaltending coach Justin Peters and assistant coach Ben Sexton both partook in practices, providing players with guidance.

SEHD 25
SEHD 9
SEHD 4
SEHD 6
SEHD 19
SEHD 24
SEHD 15
SEHD 27
SEHD 5
SEHD 26
SEHD 20
SEHD 16
SEHD 8
SEHD 28
SEHD 18
SEHD 22
/

Senators Elite Hockey Development

Each day of camp finished with a scrimmage played between participants, who were split into teams Red and Black.

Following the camp’s conclusion on July 10, the group travelled to Foxborough for the Mini Chowder Cup tournament July 12-14. The group split into two teams for the tournament — SEHD Black and SEHD Red. Following the round robin portion of the tournament, SEHD Red finished second in their bracket, while SEHD Black finished first in theirs. Three of the six players named to the 2011 All-Tournament Team belonged to team SEHD Black.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Chris Phillips awarded honorary degree by Algonquin College

Back to school

Breaking down the Sens' home game schedule

Chuk this out!

Senators to participate in the 2024 Prospects Challenge

Ottawa Senators appoint Ian Mendes as vice president, communications and name Sylvain St-Laurent director, communications

Les Sénateurs d’Ottawa pleurent le décès de l’ancien entraîneur adjoint Bob Jones

Ottawa Senators mourn the passing of former assistant coach Bob Jones

Senators add Ullmark, Jensen, Perron to talented young core

Senators announce Equipment for Kids drop-off days

Senators participate in 2024 Tim Hortons Camp Day

Ottawa Senators announce Sens Rally Tour

Senators acquire sixth round pick from Colorado

Senators acquire Bourgault and Chiasson from Edmonton

Standing 'Gaard

Senators to participate in 2024 Tim Hortons Camp Day

2024 Ottawa Senators development camp recap

Ottawa Senators Community Foundation receives donation of 1000 hockey sticks