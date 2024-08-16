The inaugural Senators Elite Hockey Development camp ran earlier this month and culminated in a successful weekend at the Mini Chowder Cup in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The five-day camp, which ran from Saturday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 10, provided local players going into their U14 year with valuable resources and elite-level training to set them up for their futures in hockey. Attendees, the top players in their AAA and AA leagues, came from teams located in Ottawa, Kingston, Québec, and even as far as North Bay and Sackville, NS.

Each day consisted of both on- and off-ice training, with players receiving three on-ice sessions each day. Located at the Bell Sensplex in Kanata, players partook in daily fitness training at the Fitquest gym facility.

Former Ottawa Senators’ defenceman Mike Kostka led a mental skills and performance classroom session on Saturday morning to kickstart the off-ice portion of the week.

The camp saw several notable guests provide players with mentorship both on the ice and in the classroom. Each day’s afternoon classroom session was hosted by a different guest speaker, which were:

Peter MacTavish, player agent

Brendan Bell, former Ottawa Senators defenceman

Jeff Robert, HEO development programs officer

Steve Spott, Dallas Stars’ assistant coach

Mike King, Ottawa Senators video coach

Two other Ottawa Senators coaches were also present during the week. Goaltending coach Justin Peters and assistant coach Ben Sexton both partook in practices, providing players with guidance.