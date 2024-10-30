Senators dominate Blues

It takes more than a storm to stop the Ottawa Senators. A power outage may have delayed the game’s start, but it didn’t take long for the Senators to get into the swing of things. A goal just a minute into the game was a sign of things to come, as the Sens scored eight to win 8-1 over the St. Louis Blues in dominant fashion.

Forward Josh Norris opened the scoring for the Senators just 1:04 into the first to put the team up 1-0 over the Blues. The goal saw two point streaks extend, as both Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux received assists on the goal to improve their point streaks to five and seven games respectively.

Less than five minutes into the game, the Senators doubled their lead to 2-0 as Noah Gregor scored his second of the season at 4:44 into the first period, prompting St. Louis to take a timeout. Assists on the goal went to Michael Amadio, his first point of the season, and Zack Ostapchuk. The assist marked the first point of Ostapchuk’s career.

Forward Tim Stützle scored his fourth of the season at 15:04 in the first to put the Senators up 3-0. The goal came unassisted following an interception by Stützle in the Senators end that saw him carry the puck all the way to score.

A steady period in net from goaltender Linus Ullmark helped keep the Blues off the board, as he stopped all eight shots he faced. The Senators headed into the intermission up by a score of 3-0.

Just 0:32 seconds into the Senators first powerplay of the game, Brady Tkachuk scored to put the team up 4-0 at 8:55 into the second period as the Sens powerplay continued to roll. Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle both got their second points of the game as they received the assists on the goal.

The Senators powerplay continued to be too much to handle, as Brady Tkachuk scored his second of the game at 11:06 on the Sens’ second powerplay of the game. Assists on the goal went to Jake Sanderson and Tim Stützle, the latter’s third point of the night. Tkachuk’s second goal of the night marked the 168th of his career and saw him surpass Mike Fisher for the seventh-most career goals in Senators’ franchise history.

Following the goal, St. Louis made a goaltending change as Jordan Binnington entered the game in relief of Joel Hofer.

There was no stopping there, however. Just 40 seconds later, forward Adam Gaudette scored his third of the season at 11:48 into the second to make the score 6-0. The lone assist on Gaudette’s goal was awarded to forward Nick Cousins, his second of the season.

The rest of the period remained scoreless, as the Senators headed into the second intermission up 6-0.

After a quiet first few minutes to the third period, Tim Stützle scored his second goal and fourth point of the game at 7:31 to lengthen the Sens’ lead to 7-0. Thomas Chabot and Claude Giroux were each credited with assists on Stützle’s goal.

The Blues capitalized on a powerplay opportunity at 9:02 into the third as Dylan Holloway scored his fourth of the season to put St. Louis on the scoresheet.

With 4:33 remaining in the game, Adam Gaudette jumped on a giveaway in front of St. Louis’ net to grab the puck and tuck it past Jordan Binnington, making the game 8-1.

It was a dominant performance all around as the final horn sounded to mark the Senators’ 8-1 victory over the Blues. It was a multi-point night for many Senators, as Tim Stützle had four (two goals, two assists), and the following players had two:

Drake Batherson (two assists)

Adam Gaudette (two goals)

Claude Giroux (two assists)

Brady Tkachuk (two goals)

As well, an additional seven players recorded a point in the form of either a goal or an assist, marking a total of 12 players recording one or more points in the game. Following tonight, the Senators have had nine multi-goal performances this season, which is the most in the NHL. Goaltender Linus Ullmark recorded a .963% save percentage as he saved 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

Tonight’s win marked the highest margin of victory by the Senators since their 8-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, dating back to October 21, 2006. Tonight was also the second time this season that the Senators have scored eight goals in a game, the first coming on October 14 in the team’s 8-7 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Senators will hit the ice next on Friday at 7:00 p.m. as the team travels to New York to take on the Rangers. The team will play at home next the following day on Saturday, also at 7:00 p.m. The Senators will be playing the Seattle Kraken, and the game will be the team’s Oktoberfest celebration, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to participate in pregame festivities. Tickets to the game are available HERE.

