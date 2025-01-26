Senators defeat Leafs 2-1

The first period started off with some hard checking and exactly what you’d expect from a Battle of Ontario. During the opening minutes the Senators were able to hem the Leafs in their own zone and move the puck well, but were not able to get a shot on goal.

Shortly after the initial surge it was the Leafs who struck first when Bobby McMann fired a shot from the slot behind Anton Forsberg. Mitch Marner and Oliver Ekman-Larsson assisted on the goal at the 3:46 mark of the first.

The Senators stepped up their game the very next shift creating two solid scoring chances to the left of Joseph Woll, but Adam Gaudette couldn’t finish on the effort. It did result in the first penalty of the game as Jake McCabe went to the box for tripping Matthew Highmore on the play. While the Senators didn’t convert on the power play it did result in a swing of the momentum that Ottawa maintained until the end of the frame outshooting the Leafs 12-6.

After the power play ended Gaudette found himself with another great chance when he blocked a Jake McCabe shot and took a partial breakaway down the ice only to be stopped by Woll. Going back the other way on the foiled scoring attempt Nick Cousins and Jacob Quillan got tangled up at centre ice forcing Cousins from the game.

Just a few minutes late during their second power play of the game the Senators did manage to beat Woll and tie the game. Tim Stützle scored his 16th of the season when he hammered home a one-timer from Jake Sanderson.