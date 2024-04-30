Senators’ Community Impact Continues This Spring

The role as a community leader has become a 365-day emphasis for the Ottawa Senators, ensuring that their impact in the National Capital Region extends well beyond the hockey season. The latest example of that comes in the form of the 17th Annual Martini Madness at Lago Bar and Grill on Thursday, May 2, where there will be a bevy Senators’ experiences and memorabilia available for auction to raise funds for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada.

The Martini Madness event has raised more than $600,000 to support Crohn's and Colitis Canada, which is dedicated to ground-breaking studies in genetics, inflammation, and cell repair, inching closer to effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure for these diseases.

The Senators connections at the event go deep as one of the speakers will be Island Bernard-Docker, sister of Senators defenceman Jacob, speaking about living with Crohn’s disease.

One of the most exciting pieces of the night is the silent auction and one of the key experiences up for grabs is a night in the owner's suite for a 2024-25 Ottawa Senators game.

Other auction items that will intrigue sports fans includes:

San Francisco 49ers Game Package including two x 100 level Club Access tickets in the 2024 season and Gold Bar Whiskey tasting experience

Dinner for eight with Jakob Chychrun at Harmon's Steakhouse including wine

Dinner for six with Marc Methot at North and Navy including wine

Claude Giroux jersey

Brady Tkachuk autographed jersey

Brady Tkachuk game-used stick

One week stay at the Grand Isle Resort & Spa in the beautiful Bahamas- valued at $8,000

A variety of beautiful art found here - https://www.santinigallery.com/collections/martini-madness

The Senators connections at the event go deeper as one of the speakers will be Island Bernard-Docker, sister of Senators defenceman Jacob, speaking on a cause which is close to her heart.

Proceeds from the night will go to aid the 340,000 Canadians living with Crohn’s and Colitis. Fans and business leaders can still purchase tickets to the event which will feature live music over top a fantastic menu perfectly complemented by an array of handcrafted martinis.

The Senators commitment to be a vital contributor to the local business community continues as they will have a significant presence at a number of events in the month of May, including: An Evening in the Maritimes, on Wednesday May 1; Taste for Hope and Salut! 2024 on Wednesday, May 15; the BGC morning social on Thursday, May 16 and the Gold Plate Dinner on Thursday, May 23.