Senators close out Prospects Challenge tournament with loss to Blue Jackets

The Ottawa Senators were unable to find the win in their final game at this weekend’s Prospects Challenge in Buffalo as the team fell 4-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator
OTTvCBJ11
OTTvCBJ5
OTTvCBJ6
OTTvCBJ3
OTTvCBJ4
OTTvCBJ2
OTTvCBJ7
OTTvCBJ8
OTTvCBJ10
OTTvCBJ9
/

Prospects Challenge: OTT at CBJ

Frames from the Ottawa Senators game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Prospects Challenge at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY

The Ottawa Senators were unable to find the win in their final game at this weekend’s Prospects Challenge in Buffalo as the team fell 4-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

As with the Senators’ other two games, this one was a physical one. Combined, the Senators and Blue Jackets combined for a total of 72 penalty minutes.

The physicality of this weekend was right up defenceman Gabriel Eliasson’s alley. “I played my style here and I play physical,” said the 2024 draft pick. “It was nice to be in a physical tournament here. I think I did great with the physicality, too.”

It was a tale of a neutral zone battle to start the game. The Blue Jackets opened the scoring just past the halfway point of the first, but the teams closed out the period with a combined total of just 11 shots.

Less than four minutes into the second period, defenceman Carter Yakemchuk scored his first in a Sens jersey as he followed up a rebound and placed it into the net.

“[Jackson Stewart] took a shot on net and there was just a scramble in front, and it ended up popping to me on the back door,” Yakemchuk said when recounting his goal. “I’m happy I got one.”

Yakemchuk and Eliasson postgame media vs Columbus Blue Jackets

From there, the Senators’ defence stood strong as the rest of the period remained scoreless.

The tide turned in the third, as the Blue Jackets responded with a goal to make it 2-1 less than a minute into the frame. Despite best efforts, the Senators were unable to find the back of the net again, as Columbus added two more to win 4-1.

The Senators play next on Sunday, September 22 in their pre-season opener against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. However, fans can catch them first on Saturday, September 21 in the team’s inter-squad game at the Centre Slush Puppy in Gatineau, Québec. Tickets for the game are available HERE.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Ask Me Anything with Jorian Donovan

Home Opener Countdown: Bernard-Docker Days

Senators fall just short against Penguins at the Prospects Challenge

Home Opener Countdown: Ridly Greig

Senators fall to Devils in opening game at the Prospects Challenge

Senators to host annual Fan Fest at the Canadian Tire Centre

Senators announce road jersey partnership with Calian

Home Opener Countdown: Giroux Days

Ottawa Senators host annual Sens Charity Open presented by Bell

2024 Prospects Challenge Preview

Home Opener Countdown: Forsberg Days

Linus Ullmask

Home Opener Countdown: David Perron

Home Opener Countdown: Ullmark Days

October-December regular season games on sale now

Brooke Henderson partners with the Ottawa Senators

Senators Community Foundation presents BGC Ottawa with $100,000 donation

Ottawa Senators to play inter-squad game in Gatineau on September 21