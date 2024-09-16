Senators close out Prospects Challenge tournament with loss to Blue Jackets
The Ottawa Senators were unable to find the win in their final game at this weekend’s Prospects Challenge in Buffalo as the team fell 4-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
As with the Senators’ other two games, this one was a physical one. Combined, the Senators and Blue Jackets combined for a total of 72 penalty minutes.
The physicality of this weekend was right up defenceman Gabriel Eliasson’s alley. “I played my style here and I play physical,” said the 2024 draft pick. “It was nice to be in a physical tournament here. I think I did great with the physicality, too.”
It was a tale of a neutral zone battle to start the game. The Blue Jackets opened the scoring just past the halfway point of the first, but the teams closed out the period with a combined total of just 11 shots.
Less than four minutes into the second period, defenceman Carter Yakemchuk scored his first in a Sens jersey as he followed up a rebound and placed it into the net.
“[Jackson Stewart] took a shot on net and there was just a scramble in front, and it ended up popping to me on the back door,” Yakemchuk said when recounting his goal. “I’m happy I got one.”
From there, the Senators’ defence stood strong as the rest of the period remained scoreless.
The tide turned in the third, as the Blue Jackets responded with a goal to make it 2-1 less than a minute into the frame. Despite best efforts, the Senators were unable to find the back of the net again, as Columbus added two more to win 4-1.
The Senators play next on Sunday, September 22 in their pre-season opener against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. However, fans can catch them first on Saturday, September 21 in the team’s inter-squad game at the Centre Slush Puppy in Gatineau, Québec. Tickets for the game are available HERE.
