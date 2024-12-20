Senators beat Flames 3-2 in overtime for fifth straight win
The Ottawa Senators won their fifth straight game following a 3-2 overtime win over the Calgary Flames.
The Ottawa Senators won their fifth straight game following a 3-2 overtime win over the Calgary Flames. Captain Brady Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help the Senators sweep the season series 2-0, while forwards Nick Cousins and Ridly Greig each scored as well.
The first period was a tight one, with the Senators and Flames combining for a total of just six shots in the first 10 minutes (split evenly at 3-3).
Forward Blake Coleman opened the scoring for the Calgary Flames at 12:14 into the opening period with his seventh goal of the season.
In the final minute of the period, the Senators tied the game at 1-1 when forward Nick Cousins scored his fourth goal of the year past goaltender Dan Vladar. Defencemen Jake Sanderson and Travis Hamonic both picked up assists on Cousins’ tying goal.
The remaining minute of play saw neither team score again, as the Senators headed into the first intermission tied with the Flames 1-1.
The second period saw both goaltenders stand strong as neither the Senators nor the Flames were able to find the back of the net, closing out the first 40 minutes still tied at 1-1.
The third period opened scoreless as well, but a Flames power play resulted in a short-handed Senators goal when forward Ridly Greig was sprung on a breakaway. Unable to score on the initial shot, Greig buried his own rebound to put the Senators up 2-1 at 6:24 into the third. Scored unassisted, Greig’s goal marked his third of the season.
Less than a minute later, forward Jonathan Huberdeau scored on the power play to tie the game 2-2 at 7:16. The goal went under review for a kicking motion, but the call on the ice stood and it was deemed a good goal, meaning a tie game.
After two quick goals less than a minute apart, neither team scored for the remaining 12 minutes of the game. Deadlocked at 2-2, it was time to take things to overtime.
It didn’t take long for the Senators to secure their fifth straight win, when none other than captain Brady Tkachuk scored to win the game just 55 seconds into overtime. The goal marked Tkachuk’s 16th of the season and was assisted by Tim Stützle and Linus Ullmark, the latter of whom sent a beautiful stretch pass down the ice to Stützle to initiate the goal.
Alongside his assist, Ullmark continued his dominant play tonight. Saving 29 of the 31 shots he faced, the Swedish goaltender recorded a .935% save percentage and a 1.97 goals against average.
The Senators will carry the momentum of their five game winning streak with them as they head to Vancouver to take on the Vancouver Canucks for the second time this season on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET.
