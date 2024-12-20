Senators beat Flames 3-2 in overtime for fifth straight win

The Ottawa Senators won their fifth straight game following a 3-2 overtime win over the Calgary Flames. Captain Brady Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help the Senators sweep the season series 2-0, while forwards Nick Cousins and Ridly Greig each scored as well.

The first period was a tight one, with the Senators and Flames combining for a total of just six shots in the first 10 minutes (split evenly at 3-3).

Forward Blake Coleman opened the scoring for the Calgary Flames at 12:14 into the opening period with his seventh goal of the season.

In the final minute of the period, the Senators tied the game at 1-1 when forward Nick Cousins scored his fourth goal of the year past goaltender Dan Vladar. Defencemen Jake Sanderson and Travis Hamonic both picked up assists on Cousins’ tying goal.