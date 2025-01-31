Senators Beat Capitals in Overtime for Third Straight Win

Strong special teams play on both ends helped push the Ottawa Senators past the Washington Capitals as they won 5-4 in overtime. Josh Norris and Shane Pinto both scored shorthanded while Ridly Greig and Jake Sanderson each recorded power play goals. Thomas Chabot scored the game-winning goal for the Senators in overtime.

Just like in their first meeting, the opening period between the Senators and Capitals was scoreless. The Sens had a pair of back-to-back power play opportunities but were unable to find the back of the net. After the first 20 minutes, Ottawa held the edge in shots with 11 to the Capitals seven, as well as in faceoff percentage (53.3%) and hits with 12 to Washington’s nine.

Less than five minutes into the second period, the Senators took advantage of their third power play opportunity of the game when a pass through the crease banked off Ridly Greig’s skate and into the back of the net. Coming at 4:08 into the period, the goal marked Ridly’s eighth of the season and was assisted by David Perron and Thomas Chabot. With the assist, Perron earned his first point as an Ottawa Senator.