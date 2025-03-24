Tim Stützle Continues to Hit Career Milestones

Tim Stützle became the third player in franchise history to record three straight 50-assist seasons following his assist on Brady Tkachuk’s goal in the Senators 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on March 22. Stützle joins impressive company with this feat. The only other two players to do so were Jason Spezza (2006-08) and Erik Karlsson (2016-18).

Tim Stützle also currently leads the Senators in points with 70 (20 goals, 50 assists). This marks the third straight season that Stützle has done so as well. The German centreman has already matched his point total from last season, which saw him tally 18 goals and 52 assists in 75 games. The prior year in 2022-23 saw him lead the team with 90 points by way of 39 goals and 51 assists.

The 2024-25 season has been one of milestones for Stützle. The forward skated in his 300thcareer NHL game on November 12 in the Senators’ 3-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Upon hitting that marker, he officially became the highest-scoring German-born player through 300 games with 267 career points.

Less than two weeks later, Stützle scored his 100th career NHL goal against the Vancouver Canucks on November 23.

On February 3, the 23-year old picked up the 300th point of his NHL career when he scored in the Senators’ 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

On March 3, Stützle had a pair of assists to both hit a milestone and break a franchise record. With an assist on Claude Giroux’s power play goal, Stützle extended his assist streak to 11 games which set a new franchise record. Additionally, his second assist of the night on Brady Tkachuk’s game-tying goal marked the 200th of Stützle’s NHL career.

On March 13, Stützle recorded his 203rd career assist in the Senators’ 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins which moved him into 10th all-time for assists in franchise history.

In 354 career NHL games with the Senators, Stützle has recorded 111 goals and 206 assists for a total of 317 points. The sky is the limit for the young forward, who is certain to hit many more assists and break many more records in the future.