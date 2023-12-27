Game Day 5: OTT at TOR

The set up:

Fresh out of the holiday break it's the third iteration of the battle of Ontario tonight. In the first two meetings we saw the road team walk away the winners first with the Sens 6-3 win on Nov. 11 and then with Toronto winning 4-3 on Dec. 7. Both sides will be keen to take the advantage in this Provincial rivalry here tonight.

After a tough Western Conference road trip, the Sens come into this one fresh off an overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins right before the break. They look to carry the momentum from that game into tonight as they look to improve to 2-2-0 under interim head coach Jacques Martin.

"I like our response, we're trying to change our mindset with our game. I'm very pleased with how we've competed and how we're progressing right now." - Jacques Martin

Since their last outing, the Maple Leafs have been a tale of two teams, having gone 4-2-2 over those eight games. After falling to Columbus in overtime two weeks ago, they beat Pittsburgh 7-0 then five nights later lost 9-3 to Buffalo before beating Columbus 4-1.

While it may be hard to gauge where the Maple Leafs are right now, make no doubt this team is still legit, sitting in third in the Atlantic with 33 points and three-four games in hand on the teams in front. Carried by their electric offence averaging 3.58 goals per game, the key to beating this Leafs team seems to be handling momentum as they score in a hurry and can give goals up in a hurry. The calmer head may well just be the victor.