Penguins vs Senators

How to watch: Sportsnet 360 / CITY / TVAS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

It feels like an an age since the Senators last laced up their skates at Canadian Tire Centre, but the wait is over as they are set to take on the Penguins in the final game before the holiday break. Get your tickets here!

The Senators look to rebound from a tough Western Conference road trip that saw them go 0-5-0 though the record doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. In their last game the Senators can fairly chalk the loss up to the special teams. The Senators struggled to convert on the power play, and Colorado was pin point in their execution.

What that story doesn't tell is how much more detailed the five-on-five play looked for the Senators. Three of the Sens four goals came at even strength and they were able to establish pressure in the offensive zone and control the pace of play. All tenets that Jacques Martin has been looking to instill since taking the reins on Monday.

Heading into the holiday break the Senators look to have a familiar face returning to his old ways. Josh Norris is on a four-game goal streak and has now scored in six of his last eight games. The former 35-goal scorer finding his stride after sitting out effectively a full season, is welcomed news heading into the holiday break.

Pittsburgh, who had a slow start to the season, seems to have found their footing of late. Winners in four of their last five games the chemistry of their veteran leadership is shining through as we approach the holiday break. Led by captain, Sidney Crosby who paces the Penguins in goals with 19, and second in points with 34 only behind Jake Guentzel who has 35.

A familiar face in Erik Karlsson is back in town for the first time as a member of the Penguins. The 33-year old defenceman seems to have lived up to exactly what the Penguins wanted to see of him. In 31 games Karlsson leads all Penguins defencemen with 22 points and a year after leading all defencemen with his first 100-point season last year, he sits in the top-20 once again.

Expect an impassionaed battle from both sides here tonight as they try to head into the holiday break on a high note and make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.