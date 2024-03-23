Preview: Senators at Devils

The Senators are taking on another inter-divisional Eastern Conference foe in the New Jersey Devils and looking to right the ship after three-straight tough losses. Tonight will be the second of three meetings this season between these two with the Devils taking the first meeting 6-2 at Canadian Tire Centre back on Dec. 29.

The Senators are not out of the playoff race just yet but the runway is running really short with just 14 games remaining and sitting 18 points back of the Red Wings for the final playoff spot. While playoffs likely isn't realistic this group has made it clear that they will fight to the end. Led by captain Brady Tkachuk with 31 goals on the season, his third straight 30-goal season playing against a familiy friend in Jack Hughes, expect him to bring a little extra tonight.

Kicking off a stretch of four games in six nights, the Senators have a lot of hockey in a short amound of time and will look for any spark they can get. With that the Senators recalled Angus Crookshank and re-assigned forward Zack Ostapchuk to Belleville. If Crookshank's time up is anything like his last stint, expect him to be a catalyst for the Sens.