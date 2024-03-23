Preview: Senators at Devils

How to watch: CITY / TVAS
How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5
When: 7 p.m. EST
Where: Prudential Center
The Senators are taking on another inter-divisional Eastern Conference foe in the New Jersey Devils and looking to right the ship after three-straight tough losses. Tonight will be the second of three meetings this season between these two with the Devils taking the first meeting 6-2 at Canadian Tire Centre back on Dec. 29.
The Senators are not out of the playoff race just yet but the runway is running really short with just 14 games remaining and sitting 18 points back of the Red Wings for the final playoff spot. While playoffs likely isn't realistic this group has made it clear that they will fight to the end. Led by captain Brady Tkachuk with 31 goals on the season, his third straight 30-goal season playing against a familiy friend in Jack Hughes, expect him to bring a little extra tonight.
Kicking off a stretch of four games in six nights, the Senators have a lot of hockey in a short amound of time and will look for any spark they can get. With that the Senators recalled Angus Crookshank and re-assigned forward Zack Ostapchuk to Belleville. If Crookshank's time up is anything like his last stint, expect him to be a catalyst for the Sens.
The Devils are fighting tooth and nail to stay in the playoff pack right now. With just 12 games to play they sit six points out of the final Wild Card spot and seven points out of the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. Winning only four of their last ten games has dampened their chances of making the playoffs, a spot many thought was almost a foregone conclusion following a 112-point season last year.
This Devils team is much more dangerous than their record might have you believe. Led by Jack Hughes who even with missing 16 games sits in a tie for the Devils lead in points (67) and paces the team in goals (23). Alongside Hughes there are plenty of weapons including Jesper Brett, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier all with 40+ points on the season, while Jack's brother Luke Hughes packs a punch on the blue line.
As both sides look to stay alive to fight another day, expect a 60 minute battle at Prudential Center tonight.
Senators 3-6-1
Devils 4-6-0
Senators
Devils
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (31)
Jack Hughes (23)
Assists
Tim Stützle (47)
Jesper Bratt (45)
Points
Tim Stützle (64)
Jack Hughes / Jesper Bratt (67)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+12)
Curtis Lazar (+10)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (122)
Kevin Bahl (55)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (9)
Jack Hughes (9)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Erik Haula / Curis Lazar / Nico Hischier (1)
The Senators have recalled Angus Crookshank and re-assigned forward Zack Ostapchuk. With no other corresponding moves, below is how the Senators lined up against the St. Louis Blues Thurday night:
Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin and forward Angus Crookshank following the Senators practice on Friday ahead of travelling to New Jersey to take on the Devils.
Watch the recap of the Senators game against the Devils from their first meeting this season: