Recap: Senators stymied by Blues
Ottawa can't fall to the Blues
The Senators couldn’t leverage home ice to defeat the Blues falling 5-2 to the St. Louis on Thursday Night.
The loss was Ottawa’s third loss in a row following their three game win streak last week. Early in this game the Senators created more high danger chances, but it was St. Louis who struck first with goals from Brandon Saad and Colton Parayko.
“I thought we came out with good intentions and I thought we executed,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin following the loss. “Offensively we created lots of chances, and the other team is going to get some chances too, but I thought we did some good things.”
"It's never easy going down two to start the game,” said Mark Kastelic. “I think once you're in that position you always feel yourself clawing your way back into it and that's never an easy task to overcome."
Ottawa continued putting pressure on the Blues, but Hofer stymied Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle in consecutive shifts.
“I think he was the difference in the hockey game there is no doubt,” Martin added when talking about Hofer. “When you look at the number of chances we had, I think it was 22-12 in our favour.”
“In the first period I think we generated 10 or maybe 9 chances to three and the score is 2-0 to them. I thought we battled hard, but their goalie was the difference.”
Before the second period ended Jake Neighbours extended the Blues lead to two goals off a scramble in front of Anton Forsberg. The Blues almost made it 4-1, but upon review the goal was disallowed.
Less than 2 minutes into the third Dominik Kubalik scored his 11th of the season during Ottawa’s third power play of game. However, that was the final time the Senators would strike in the game.
"I thought that we played very hard, competed and had some really good chances," said Dominik Kubalik. "Hockey is like that though, sometimes you have five shots and four go in and other times you have 30 shots and you can't get one in."
The Senators maintained pressure hitting the post twice in the third, but couldn’t turn the tide. Eventually, Jordan Kyrou scored to restore the two goal lead before Jake Neighbours scored his second goal of the game with an empty net goal.
The Senators will practice tomorrow morning at 11:30 am before flying to New Jersey to face the Devils on Saturday before returning home on Sunday to host the Oilers.