Recap: Senators stymied by Blues

The Senators couldn’t leverage home ice to defeat the Blues falling 5-2 to the St. Louis on Thursday Night.

The loss was Ottawa’s third loss in a row following their three game win streak last week. Early in this game the Senators created more high danger chances, but it was St. Louis who struck first with goals from Brandon Saad and Colton Parayko.

“I thought we came out with good intentions and I thought we executed,” said interim head coach Jacques Martin following the loss. “Offensively we created lots of chances, and the other team is going to get some chances too, but I thought we did some good things.”