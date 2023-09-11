News Feed

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department
Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer
Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension
Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade
Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank
Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract
Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show
Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann
Previewing the Prospects Challenge

Previewing the Prospects Challenge
Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract

Senators sign goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract
Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350

Senators Agree to Partnership with Hub350
Ottawa Senators acquire two players, two draft picks from Detroit in exchange for Alex DeBrincat

Sens acquire players and picks from Detroit in trade for Alex Debrincat
Ottawa Senators agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract

Sens agree to terms with forward Zack MacEwen on a three-year contract
Big Mac on board!

Big Mac on board!
Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Travis Hamonic to a two-year contract
Hammer is back!

Hammer is back!
Free Agency Day One

Free Agency Day One
Got our goalie

Got our goalie

Senators announce two additions to hockey operations staff

Ben Sexton

The Ottawa Senators announced the addition of two personnel to the hockey operations staff.

A familiar face is joining the Senators coaching staff. Ottawa native, Ben Sexton joins D.J. Smith’s staff to work as an assistant coach alongside assistant coaches Bob Jones, Davis Payne, associate coach Jack Capuano, goaltender coach Zac Bierk and video coaches Mike King and Evan Matthias.

An eight-year veteran of the NHL and AHL, Sexton brings a wealth of experience with the Senators organization, having spent the last three seasons as an assistant in Belleville.

Sexton played parts of two seasons in the Senators organization between Ottawa and Belleville. During his eight-year career Sexton skated in 200 career AHL games tallying 44 goals and 46 assists for 90 career points. Additionally, Sexton skated in two NHL games, both for the Senators.

Along with Sexton, the Senators are bringing Sean Tierney on board to become the organization’s first Director of Analytics. Most recently Tierney had been acted as the Senior Director of Analytics and Pro Services at Montreal based Sportlogiq. The data driven approach Tierney brings to to the organization will help the entire hockey operations and coaching staff make more informed decisions.

Like Sexton, Tierney has strong ties to Ottawa having graduated from the University of Ottawa as well as earning his Masters degree from Carleton University.

Tierney will officially join the organization on September 15. These moves are just the latest in what is becoming something special building here in Ottawa.