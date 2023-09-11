Senators announce two additions to hockey operations staff

The Ottawa Senators announced the addition of two personnel to the hockey operations staff.

A familiar face is joining the Senators coaching staff. Ottawa native, Ben Sexton joins D.J. Smith’s staff to work as an assistant coach alongside assistant coaches Bob Jones, Davis Payne, associate coach Jack Capuano, goaltender coach Zac Bierk and video coaches Mike King and Evan Matthias.

An eight-year veteran of the NHL and AHL, Sexton brings a wealth of experience with the Senators organization, having spent the last three seasons as an assistant in Belleville.

Sexton played parts of two seasons in the Senators organization between Ottawa and Belleville. During his eight-year career Sexton skated in 200 career AHL games tallying 44 goals and 46 assists for 90 career points. Additionally, Sexton skated in two NHL games, both for the Senators.