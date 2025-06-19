Senators agree to three-year contract extension with forward Fabian Zetterlund 

Zetterlund, 25, notched 19 goals and 41 points in 84 regular season games during the 2024-25 NHL season.

News Release English

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today the team has agreed to terms with forward Fabian Zetterlund on a three-year contract extension. The deal carries an AAV of $4.275 million through the 2027-28 season.

Zetterlund, 25, notched 19 goals and 41 points in 84 regular season games during the 2024-25 NHL season. He was acquired by the Senators from the San Jose Sharks on March 7, 2025 and registered two goals and five points in 20 games with Ottawa.

“We were pleased to acquire Fabian at the deadline last season and very happy to extend him for three more years,” said Staios. “He brings commitment and work ethic with a scoring touch to our group.”

With the Sharks in 2023-24, Zetterlund registered a career-high 24 goals and 44 points. Originally selected 63rd overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2017 NHL Draft, Zetterlund has appeared in 247 NHL games, with 52 goals and 116 points.

