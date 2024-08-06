Senators agree to terms with defenceman Carter Yakemchuk to a three-year, entry-level contract

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Carter Yakemchuk on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Yakemchuk, 18, 6’3, 201 lbs., has spent the past three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen and established major junior career highs in goals (30), assists (41), points (71) and penalty minutes (120) while pacing WHL defencemen in goals over 66 regular-season games in 2023-24. He also ranked second among Hitmen players in scoring.

“Carter has a bright future ahead of him,” said Staios. “He’s an offensively-gifted defenceman who’s competitive and who has an NHL-ready shot. With continued development, we expect him to become a key member of our defence corps for many years to come.”

A native of Fort McMurray, Alta., Yakemchuk has spent his entire major junior career with the Hitmen and has recorded 131 points (53 goals, 78 assists) and 165 penalty minutes over 189major junior career games. The Senators’ first-round draft pick in 2024 was selected seventh overall this past June in Las Vegas. He recently attended Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Showcase ahead of the IIHF 2025 World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

