Second Time is the Charm for Donovan at Memorial Cup

In his third season in the OHL, Donovan's tenure with the Spirit has been short but impactful. After being traded by the Brantford Bulldogs, the team that drafted him sixth overall in the 2020 OHL Draft, to the Spirit midway through this season, Donovan finished the season with 13 goals and 33 assists for 46 points across 66 games.

The Spirit finished the regular season with 102 points, the second most in the OHL. A hard fought playoff campaign saw them sweep Owen Sound in the first round before being taken to the brink by the Soo Greyhounds in the second round, needing all seven games to advance to the OHL Semi-Finals. In the third round the Spirit ran into eventual OHL champions London Knights who won in six games, however the Spirit as Memorial Cup hosts had already booked their ticket to the tournament.

Through out the OHL playoffs Donovan played a key role for, minding the top defensive pairing en route to three goals and six assists for nine points over their 17-game run. Most notable in that run was Donovan finishing +13 while shouldering a big load of the ice time.

Donovan showed real maturity throughout the Spirit's Memorial Cup run once again anchoring a solid defensive core while scoring once and adding three helpers including the aforementioned game-winning assist.