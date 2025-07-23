Schedule Breakdown: Division Rivalries

Montreal Canadiens (2024-25 Record: 40-31-11; 91 points)

Nov. 01 7:00 p.m. | Centre Bell

Dec. 02 9:00 p.m. | Centre Bell

Jan. 17 7:00 p.m. | Canadian Tire Centre

Mar. 11 7:30 p.m. | Canadian Tire Centre

The Canadiens surprised many last season after sitting in nearly last place midway through the 2024-25 season before hitting their stride at the right time and sneaking into the final Wild Card playoff spot just as the season came to a close. While they lost in the opening round to the Washington Capitals, they have a lot to be excited about heading into next season.

The emergence of young talent spearheaded their 2024-25 campaign and is surely what they will lean on heading into this season. With Lane Hutson anchoring the blue line and Ivan Demidov set to show what he can bring to this young core, the Canadiens may look to go back-to-back with Calder Memorial Trophy winners.

While it's hard to call them veterans yet at such a young age the Canadiens core showed real growth last season. Captain Nick Suzuki had a career best 89 points in 2024-25 while Cole Caufield flirted with a 40-goal season, finishing the year with 37. The Canadiens will also look to get Kirby Dach back in the line-up after missing the end of the 2024-25 campaign with a knee injury.

Meanwhile between the pipes Sam Montembault led the Canadiens with a 2.80 goals against average and a .903% save percentage in his first season as their clear cut no. 1 option. Suffice to say, this Canadiens team will make for some solid battles with the Senators looking to build on a big 2024-25 campaign.

After several season of dominance in head-to-head match ups for the Senators, the Canadiens were able to get over the hump besting the Senators three of the four times they faced off last season. Of course, the Senators took the crucial fourth meeting which all but secured the top Wild Card berth over Montreal in the end.