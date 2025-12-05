Canada Gold Becomes Official Precious Metals Partner Of The Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA, ON – December 5, 2025 – The Ottawa Senators announced today that Canada Gold has become the Official Precious Metals Partner of the hockey club for the 2025-26 season.

Canada Gold – the country’s largest network of neighbourhood gold buyers – has 17 retail locations in North America, including two in Ottawa (Carlingwood Shopping Centre and Gloucester Centre).

The new partnership with Canada Gold will be integrated into select Ottawa Senators home games, with promotions designed to engage and entertain fans.

“We are excited to partner with Canada Gold and introduce their brand to our fans at home games at Canadian Tire Centre this season,” said Cyril Leeder, Ottawa Senators President and CEO.

“We’re delighted to stand alongside the Ottawa Senators as their Official Precious Metals Partner,” said Russell Sparks, Managing Partner, Canada Gold. “Ottawa is an important and long time market for our business and this partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to connect with fans, support the Ottawa Senators, and be a part of the energy at Canadian Tire Centre all season long.”

The partnership will also extend beyond the rink with a contest launching on social in January. Full contest details, including how to enter, eligibility, and prize information, will be available on canadagold.ca and the Ottawa Senators’ official social media channels closer to launch.

About Canada Gold

Canada Gold is the largest network of neighborhood gold buyers in the country. With 17 retail locations across Canada and the Pacific Northwest, Canada Gold offers transparent, real-time pricing, certified appraisers, and no-pressure consultations. As an authorized distributor of the Royal Canadian Mint, Canada Gold makes buying and selling precious metals easy. For more information, please visit www.canadagold.ca.

About the Ottawa Senators

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents' Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners and fans have now contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region.