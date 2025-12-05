Pinto injury latest test of Senators’ depth

Centre enjoying career year; left Thursday’s game

Pinto

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Claude Giroux, Shane Pinto, and Michael Amadio have been the only line written in ink on Travis Green’s notebook this season. That changed on Thursday night, as Pinto left the bench after taking an awkward hit from Mika Zibanejad in the first period and did not return.

On Friday, Green said that Pinto is not expected to play on Saturday, when the Blues come to town. That means the Sens will have to look at different approaches to handle the opponent’s first line, a task normally assigned to the 25-year-old who has also turned heads on the offensive side of the puck this season.

Usually one to quickly point to the “next man up” mentality the Sens have embraced through a handful of injuries through the first two months of the season, Green instead spoke about the challenges that his absence will present for the group.

“It doesn’t get more important than that,” said Green about Pinto’s role. “He plays the power play, he plays the penalty kill, he plays when you’re up a goal, good chance he’ll play when you’re down a goal, he’s a big part of our team.”

Green didn’t rule out further reinforcements coming from Belleville for Saturday’s game on the forward side. Stephen Halliday, recalled before Thursday’s game, drew back into the lineup and played just over six minutes in a fourth-line role.

Green said in the limited minutes the 6-foot-4 centre has played thus far he has shown promise, but that the adjustment to such a role is challenging. “You’re talking about a player that’s really been an offensive player his whole life,” said Green.

“I think the message we [and Belleville head coach David Bell] have tried to give him is it’s not just going to be about creating offence when you go up and you play in that role. And yet, it’s also a bonus if you get some offence from that role. So he’s trying to find his way as far as what he needs to do to play more minutes and survive in the NHL, and hopefully that gravitates towards more minutes for him and understanding that position.”

Meanwhile, the team did get a better injury update on Artem Zub, who was held out of the game against the Rangers on Thursday with a lower-body injury. Green said that he is hoping the steady defender — also more known for his defensive prowess but himself enjoying a career season offensively — will draw back into the lineup on Saturday.

