Schedule Breakdown: Wild West

Dallas Stars (2024-25 Record: 50-26-6; 106 points)
Nov. 11 7:00 p.m. | Canadian Tire Centre
Nov. 30 6:00 p.m. | American Airlines Center
Since the 2019-20 season it's hard to find many teams better than the Dallas Stars. With a Stanley Cup Final appearance and three consecutive trips to the Western Conference Final, the Stars have been a force in the league for years. Last season they added a major weapon in Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline who proved crucial in the playoffs with a chip on his shoulder tallying 11 points in the final three games of their opening round series to take down his former team the Colorado Avalanche.
While the Stars have seen some key players move on this offseason like Evgenii Dadonov, Cody Ceci, and Mikael Granlund, they also welcomed back a familiar face. Just one season after being traded from Dallas to St. Louis, Radek Faksa returns to the Lone Star state signing a three-year deal in free agency.
The Stars biggest offseason move was moving on from Pete DeBoer who led the Stars to the Conference Finals in each of his three seasons in Dallas. Glen Gulutzan will take the reins as the bench boss and look to lead this Stars core to the next level. With Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnson, Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin, and Jamie Benn leading the charge up front while Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, and Ilya Lubushkin hold down the blue line and Jake Oettinger minds the net, Gulutzan has an arsenal at his disposal.
The Sens and Stars have gone back and forth over the last few years having split the season series in each of the last three seasons. Most recently the Sens took down the Stars in a thrilling 3-2 battle in the middle of January front of a raucous crowd at Canadian Tire Centre.