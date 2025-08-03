Schedule Breakdown: Wild West

Only one trip to town for each of the sixteen Western Conference opponents makes these games often must watch affairs. With some big moves happening out west this offseason that may be more true now than ever

Of course fans who want to guarantee access to their favourite Western Conference match ups this season can purchase a full, half, or Sens on Demand Membership.

For more in depth schedule analysis check out these break downs:

With all that in mind, let's take a deep dive into what fans can expect from the Wild West when they come to Canadian Tire Centre this season!