Second call-up for Hodgson 

The forward played eight games with Ottawa in November

GettyImages-2210290719
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

On Friday, during his last conversation with the media, Travis Green hinted that the Senators might need to call up a forward. A few hours later, the team reached out to Belleville, and Hayden Hodgson got the nod.

The rugged winger earned his second call-up of the season. Hodgson will be in Ottawa this weekend and will be available for Saturday night's game against the St. Louis Blues at Canadian Tire Centre.

Hodgson, 29, played eight NHL games with Ottawa between Nov. 9 and 28. During that stretch, he delivered 21 hits.

Hodgson was loaned to the Belleville Senators on Dec. 2. He had time to play just one game with the B-Sens, 24 hours later, before being recalled again.

Ottawa will face the Blues for the second and final time this season on Saturday. At the same time, Belleville will continue a long stretch of home games by hosting the Laval Rocket.

