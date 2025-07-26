Schedule Breakdown: Saturday Showdowns

Florida Panthers (2024-25 Record: 47-31-4; 98 points)

Oct. 11 7:00 p.m. | Amerant Bank Arena

Jan. 10 7:00 p.m. | Canadian Tire Centre

Surely a team that needs no introduction as the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers have proven to be a thorn in the side of nearly every team in the league over the last several seasons. The big question for the Panthers after going all in to win the Cup this summer was how they were going to keep the band together and stay cap compliant. Well after signing Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad to six, eight, and eight year contracts respectively it seems they kept the band together, much to the rest of the league's chagrin.

Of course, the Panthers did have some movement this summer adding savvy veteran Jeff Petry while seeing Kaapo Kahkonen, Nate Schmidt, Nico Sturm, and more move on to other teams. Led by Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sergei Bobrovsky still playing at an elite level, the Panthers will effectively be running back the same core that has gone to three straight Stanley Cup Finals, winning two. Suffice to say they will be a force to be reckoned with.

With that said the Senators and Panthers were fairly evenly matched last season with each team taking both games on home ice including a shut out for each team and a goal differential that only favoured the Panthers by one goal over four games. With the undertones of the battle of the Tkachuks these games are sure to be must see TV this season and battles you'll want to secure a seat for.