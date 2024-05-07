Former Sens bench boss announces retirement

After 802 games and 14 seasons as an NHL head coach, Rick Bowness has decided to hang up his skates after a 38-year coaching career. Of course, around here Bowness, often referred to as 'Bones,' is known for being the first coach in the Senators franchise history leading the team during the teams first four seasons as an expansion team. Over 235 games behind the bench, Bowness amassed a 39-178 record with 18 ties. Those 235 games put Bowness fourth on the Senators all-time games coached list.

Most recently Bowness led the Winnipeg Jets to a 98-57-9 record over two seasons, leading to back-to-back playoffs berths. The Jets 52-24-6 record this season, finishing with the second best record in the Western Conference and tied for fourth overall led to Bowness being named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, for the coach deemed to have contributed the most to their team's success.

Overall Bowness finishes his career with a 309-408-37 with 48 ties, while also holding a playoff mark of 28-31 in five postseason appearances. Late in Bowness' career he established a reputation as a steadying presence big on accountability behind the bench. First, Bowness helped lead the Dallas Stars to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 after they had parted ways with then head coach Jim Montgomery mid-season. Most recently, Bowness after missing the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, Bowness steadied the ship over the last two seasons in Winnipeg with two consecutive playoff appearances.

He may never have lifted a Stanley Cup of his own (though likely lifted both that his son Ryan Bowness, now Senators Associate General Manager, won with the Pittsburgh Penguins) but his impact on the game can't be overlooked. The Moncton, New Brunswick native has coached more games than anyone in NHL history with 2,726 games under his belt as an NHL coach. As a head coach Bowness is tied for 44th most games coached in NHL history (802) and 54th most wins (309). A career to be proud of and now plenty of time to spend with his kids and grandkids.