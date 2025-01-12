Preview: Stars at Senators, January 12, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are back on home ice when they take on the Dallas Stars in the second half of a back-to-back tonight at 5:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v DAL preview

The Ottawa Senators are back on home ice when they take on the Dallas Stars in the second half of a back-to-back tonight at 5:00 p.m. ET. It will be the second and final time the Senators take on the Stars this season. Limited tickets remain HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Jackson Starr sets up the Senators game against the Dallas Stars in the latest Sens Today.

The Senators enter tonight’s game coming off a dominant 5-0 road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins yesterday. The win, the team’s 1,100th in franchise history, saw Shane Pinto score twice while Tyler Kleven, Drake Batherson, and Tim Stützle all recorded goals of their own. Goaltender Leevi Meriläinen recorded his first career NHL shutout, stopping all 30 shots he faced. The shutout also marked the Senators’ sixth of the season, an NHL-best.

The Senators last played the Stars on the road on January 2, their first game of 2025. The game ended in a 4-2 loss, with Brady Tkachuk and Ridly Greig scoring for the Senators. Tonight’s game will be an opportunity for redemption and to tie the two-game season series 1-1.

Like Ottawa, the Stars also played yesterday when they took on the Montreal Canadiens. It was a close game that saw the Stars come away with a 2-1 victory in the shootout.

Prior to tonight’s game, Senators’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios will hold his mid-season availability at 3:30 p.m. ET. To tune in live, visit the Senators’ website.

Hot off their win last night, the Senators will be looking for their second straight tonight. Don’t miss out — grab your tickets HERE while you still can!

