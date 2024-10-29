Preview: Senators vs Blues, October 29, 2024

Ottawa will be looking to get back into the win column following the team’s 5-4 loss on Sunday night against the Avalanche in Colorado. Captain Brady Tkachuk had a three point night (one goal, two assists) while Claude Giroux (two goals) and Nick Cousins (one goal, one assist) each had two points.

Coming into tonight’s game, forward Drake Batherson is riding a four game point streak, with seven points (four goals, three assists) in that span. Claude Giroux’s current point streak is six games, during which he has recorded nine points (five goals, four assists). Brady Tkachuk is also coming into tonight’s game hot, as the forward has five points in his last five games.

On the other end is the St. Louis Blues, who like Ottawa, will be looking to bounce back from a loss. The Blues fell 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Former Ottawa Senator Mathieu Joseph will be unable to make his return to Canadian Tire Centre tonight, as he sustained a lower body in the Blues’ game on Saturday and will miss tonight’s match.

The Senators made a roster transaction this morning, as the team recalled forwards Adam Gaudette and Zack Ostapchuk from the Belleville Senators, and reassigned forward Cole Reinhardt. Head coach Travis Green confirmed this morning that goaltender Linus Ullmark will get the start in goal for the Senators.

Fans attending tonight’s game are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to take part in the costume contest for an opportunity to win a Sens jersey. Spartacat will also be on hand handing out treats to Trick or Treaters, while the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will be open pregame starting at 4:30 to offer fans $5 beer.

Don’t miss out on the action or the Halloween fun — get your tickets to tonight’s game HERE.

