Preview: Senators vs Blues, October 29, 2024

It’s an Ottawa Senators home game day today, as the Sens take on the St. Louis Blues in the team’s first home game since October 19.

OTT v STL preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

It’s an Ottawa Senators home game day today, as the Sens take on the St. Louis Blues in the team’s first home game since October 19. Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7:00 p.m. ET and tickets are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDSI, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Jackson Starr sets up tonight's game against the Blue

Ottawa will be looking to get back into the win column following the team’s 5-4 loss on Sunday night against the Avalanche in Colorado. Captain Brady Tkachuk had a three point night (one goal, two assists) while Claude Giroux (two goals) and Nick Cousins (one goal, one assist) each had two points.

Coming into tonight’s game, forward Drake Batherson is riding a four game point streak, with seven points (four goals, three assists) in that span. Claude Giroux’s current point streak is six games, during which he has recorded nine points (five goals, four assists). Brady Tkachuk is also coming into tonight’s game hot, as the forward has five points in his last five games.

On the other end is the St. Louis Blues, who like Ottawa, will be looking to bounce back from a loss. The Blues fell 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Former Ottawa Senator Mathieu Joseph will be unable to make his return to Canadian Tire Centre tonight, as he sustained a lower body in the Blues’ game on Saturday and will miss tonight’s match.

The Senators made a roster transaction this morning, as the team recalled forwards Adam Gaudette and Zack Ostapchuk from the Belleville Senators, and reassigned forward Cole Reinhardt. Head coach Travis Green confirmed this morning that goaltender Linus Ullmark will get the start in goal for the Senators.

Fans attending tonight’s game are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to take part in the costume contest for an opportunity to win a Sens jersey. Spartacat will also be on hand handing out treats to Trick or Treaters, while the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will be open pregame starting at 4:30 to offer fans $5 beer.

Don’t miss out on the action or the Halloween fun — get your tickets to tonight’s game HERE.

Pregame availabilities:

Linus Ullmark speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Blues

Zack Ostapchuk speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Blues

Ridly Greig speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Blues

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Blues

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Sens Set-up: Halloween vs St. Louis Blues

Join the Halloween fun at tomorrow night's game

What's My Name? sweepstakes brought to you by Casamigos winners announced

Senators unable to end Avalanche's winning streak

Preview: Senators at Avalanche, October 27, 2024

Notebook: Senators prep for Avalanche

Vegas comes back to top Senators

Preview: Senators at Golden Knights, October 25, 2024

Steve Staios inducted into Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame

Forsberg, Senators shut out Utah 4-0

Preview: Senators at Utah, October 22, 2024

Senators end Lightning's undefeated start to the season

Preview: Senators vs Lightning, October 19, 2024

Notebook: Senators back to work

Senators unable to comeback against Devils

Preview: Senators vs Devils, October 17, 2024

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs New Jersey Devils

Notebook: Senators back on the ice