Preview: Senators at Wild, December 29, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are back at it tonight in the second half of the team’s back-to-back games as they take on the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Ottawa Senators are back at it tonight in the second half of the team’s back-to-back games as they take on the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will be the first of two meetings between the Senators and the Wild this season.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

Last night, the Senators fell to the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 4-2. Forwards Tim Stützle and Ridly Greig both scored for the Senators, but the team was unable to make a comeback after the Jets scored four straight for the win.

Facing off against the Senators are the Minnesota Wild, who have won their past two games. Most recently, the Wild defeated the Dallas Stars by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

Last season, the Senators split their two-game season series with the Wild 1-1, which included a 2-1 shootout win in Stockholm, Sweden on November 18, 2023, as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

The Senators did not skate this morning, but all signs point toward goaltender Leevi Meriläinen getting the start in net tonight. Both Linus Ullmark and Anton Forsberg remain unavailable to the team, while Mads Sogaard started last night.

Tonight promises for a good game, as the Senators hunt to get back in the win column while the Wild seek their third-straight victory.

