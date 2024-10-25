Preview: Senators at Vegas, October 25, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are in Las Vegas tonight as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 6:00 p.m. ET.

ott v vgk preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

What better way to kick off the weekend than with an Ottawa Senators game day? The team is in Las Vegas tonight as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Jackson Starr sets the stage for the Senators upcoming game against Vegas

Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators will be looking to make it three wins in a row. Tuesday night’s 4-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club (the first meeting between the teams in franchise history) saw four different players score for the Senators while goaltender Anton Forsberg earned his first shutout of the season.

Forwards Drake Batherson, Claude Giroux, Ridly Greig, and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators, while defenceman Nick Jensen earned a pair of assists on the night. All four goals came within the final ten minutes of the first period, while Forsberg shut the door on Utah to secure the victory.

Prior to Tuesday’s win, the Senators had also won their previous game against the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-4. Tonight’s game provides the Senators with an opportunity to get their third straight win for the first time this season.

Earlier this morning, the Senators reassigned goaltender Leevi Merilainen to the Belleville Senators and recalled forward Cole Reinhardt, as forward Shane Pinto did not practice with the team and will be a game-time decision for tonight. Merilainen had been recalled to dress for Tuesday’s game against Utah, as goaltender Linus Ullmark has been sidelined by an injury since his last start against the Montreal Canadiens on October 14.

Last season, the Senators split the season series with the Golden Knights 1-1. The first game, a 6-3 loss on the road, was followed by a 4-3 shootout win at home.

Post-practice availabilities:

Michael Amadio speaks to the media following Senators practice

Josh Norris speaks to the media following the Senators practice

Travis Green speaks to the media following Senators practice

