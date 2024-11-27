Preview: Senators at Sharks, November 27, 2024

The Senators are out West for their annual California triple-header against the Sharks, Kings, and Ducks. The Sens are in San Jose tonight to take on the Sharks in their first of their three-game road trip.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 10:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are on the hunt to make it two wins in a row following a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday. Forwards Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson, Cole Reinhardt, and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators. Reinhardt, who was called up from the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville that morning, recorded his first career NHL goal.

It was a two point night for four Sens: Brady Tkachuk (one goal, one assist), Drake Batherson (one goal, one assist), Ridly Greig (two assists) and Jake Sanderson (two assists).

Tonight’s game is the first of two meetings between the Senators and Sharks this season. Last year, the Senators split their two-game season series against the Sharks evenly at 1-1. Like the Senators, the Sharks enter tonight’s game seeking to win their second game in a row following a 7-2 victory over the Kings on Monday night.

The Senators made a roster move yesterday as they called defenceman Donovan Sebrango up from Belleville. In 14 games with the Belleville Senators this season, Sebrango has tallied two goals and four assists for a total of six points. Should he play, tonight will mark Sebrango’s first career NHL game.

Head coach Travis Green did not confirm the lineup for tonight’s game, but did note that forward Noah Gregor would be a game time decision. A starting goaltender for tonight’s game was not named, but Linus Ullmark was first off the ice at today’s skate. Forward Nick Cousins did not participate in the team’s practice today.

Pregame availabilities: