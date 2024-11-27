Preview: Senators at Sharks, November 27, 2024

The Sens are in San Jose tonight to take on the Sharks in their first of their three-game road trip.

OTT v SJS preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Senators are out West for their annual California triple-header against the Sharks, Kings, and Ducks. The Sens are in San Jose tonight to take on the Sharks in their first of their three-game road trip.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 10:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are on the hunt to make it two wins in a row following a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday. Forwards Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson, Cole Reinhardt, and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators. Reinhardt, who was called up from the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville that morning, recorded his first career NHL goal.

It was a two point night for four Sens: Brady Tkachuk (one goal, one assist), Drake Batherson (one goal, one assist), Ridly Greig (two assists) and Jake Sanderson (two assists).

Tonight’s game is the first of two meetings between the Senators and Sharks this season. Last year, the Senators split their two-game season series against the Sharks evenly at 1-1. Like the Senators, the Sharks enter tonight’s game seeking to win their second game in a row following a 7-2 victory over the Kings on Monday night.

The Senators made a roster move yesterday as they called defenceman Donovan Sebrango up from Belleville. In 14 games with the Belleville Senators this season, Sebrango has tallied two goals and four assists for a total of six points. Should he play, tonight will mark Sebrango’s first career NHL game.

Head coach Travis Green did not confirm the lineup for tonight’s game, but did note that forward Noah Gregor would be a game time decision. A starting goaltender for tonight’s game was not named, but Linus Ullmark was first off the ice at today’s skate. Forward Nick Cousins did not participate in the team’s practice today.

Pregame availabilities:

Noah Gregor speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Sharks

Nick Jensen speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Sharks

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Sharks

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Mike King named video coach of Team USA for 4 Nations Face-Off

Pizza Line to reunite December 5

Senators extinguish Flames

Preview: Flames at Senators, November 25, 2024

Stutzle ‘very committed’ in 5th NHL season for Senators

Sens Set-up: Monday Night Matchup vs Calgary Flames

Senators place forward Zack MacEwen on waivers

Senators fall short against Canucks

Preview: Canucks at Senators, November 23, 2024

Sens Set-up: Thomas Chabot Bobblehead Night vs Vancouver Canucks

Senators unable to complete comeback against Golden Knights

Milan Michalek takes part in the Grand Portage

Preview: Golden Knights at Senators, November 21, 2024

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Vegas Golden Knights

Senators host successful Hockey Fights Cancer night presented by CIBC

Senators fall 5-2 to Oilers

Preview: Oilers at Senators, November 19, 2024

Senators to battle Western Canadian clubs this week