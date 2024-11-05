Preview: Senators at Sabres, November 5, 2024

It’s an Ottawa Senators game day as the Sens are in Buffalo to take on the Sabres. Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators are coming off a strong back-to-back series on Friday and Saturday, which saw them put on two impressive performances.

On Friday night, the team travelled to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers. The Senators put on a clinic as they outshot the Rangers 41-18 in a dominant performance but were unable to solve goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Ottawa fell by a score of 2-1 as Shesterkin posted a .976% save percentage, stopping 40 of the 41 shots he faced. Forward Adam Gaudette scored the lone goal for the Senators.

The next day, the Senators returned home to take on the Seattle Kraken as the team hosted their Oktoberfest celebration. It was another strong performance from the Senators as they won by a score of 3-0, with goaltender Anton Forsberg recording his second shutout of the season as he stopped all 22 shots he faced. Forwards Adam Gaudette, Tim Stützle, and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators have several players to keep an eye on.

Adam Gaudette

After scoring his first goal since 2022 in Las Vegas on October 25, Gaudette has recorded six goals in his last five games, which has him tied for second in goals on the team.

Brady Tkachuk

The Tkaptain currently leads the team in goals with seven, and currently has seven points in his last five games. He is also riding a four-game point streak coming into tonight’s game.

Tim Stützle

Forward Tim Stützle has eight points in his last five games and a team-leading 16 points on the season. His six goals on the season is good enough to tie him at second on the team.

Following this morning’s skate, head coach Travis Green confirmed that goaltender Linus Ullmark would get the start in net tonight.

Last season, the Senators split their four-game season series against the Buffalo Sabres at an even 2-2 record. The Sabres come into tonight’s game on a three-game losing streak, which means the Senators can expect to face a team motivated to get back in the win column.

Pregame availabilities: