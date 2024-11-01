Preview: Senators at Rangers, November 1, 2024

The Senators are in the Big Apple as they take on the New York Rangers in the first of three meetings between the two teams.

OTT v NYR preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Senators are in the Big Apple as they take on the New York Rangers in the first of three meetings between the two teams. Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators will be riding the momentum of their 8-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Twelve players had at least one point in Tuesday’s win, including four two-point nights and one four-point night.

Tim Stützle recorded four points (two goals, two assists) while Drake Batherson (two assists), Adam Gaudette (two goals), Claude Giroux (two assists) and Brady Tkachuk (two goals) all had two points. Noah Gregor and Josh Norris both scored for the Senators as well. Goaltender Linus Ullmark had a strong performance in net as he stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced, which was good for a .963% save percentage. Forward Zack Ostapchuk tallied one assist in the game, marking his first career NHL point.

Coming into tonight’s game, three Sens are riding three-plus game point streaks.

  • Drake Batherson, five games, nine points (four goals, five assists)
  • Claude Giroux, seven games, nine points (four goals, five assists)
  • Tim Stützle, five games, eight points (two goals, six assists)

Following practice this morning, head coach Travis Green announced that there would be no changes to the Senators’ lineup from Tuesday night’s win.

The Rangers last played on Tuesday as well, when they fell to the Washington Capitals by a score of 5-3. The Rangers are 6-2-1 to start the season and will be motivated to prevent two losses in a row.

Tonight’s game will mark the first of a back-to-back for the Senators, as they return home tomorrow to take on the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 p.m. ET as part of the team’s Oktoberfest celebrations. Tickets for tomorrow’s game are available HERE.

Pregame availabilities:

Brady Tkachuk speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Rangers

Tyler Kleven speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Rangers

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Rangers

