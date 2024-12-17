Preview: Senators at Kraken, December 17, 2024

The Ottawa Senators kick off their nine-game stretch of road games tonight in Seattle to take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Senators are riding a three-game winning streak coming into tonight’s game and will be on the hunt for win number four.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators played their final home game of 2024 on Saturday, when they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. Thomas Chabot and Drake Batherson both scored for the Senators alongside captain Brady Tkachuk, who scored the game-winner in overtime. Goaltender Linus Ullmark made several impressive saves that played a large part in the Senators’ victory, including two highlight-reel stops.

The Senators made one roster move on Sunday, when the team recalled goaltender Leevi Merilainen from the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville. In 13 games with Belleville this season, Merilainen has recorded a .901% save percentage and a 2.43 goals against average with a 7-2-4 record.

Tonight will be the second and final time the Senators play the Kraken this season. Their first meeting, which came on November 2 in Ottawa, saw the Senators win by a score of 3-0. Tim Stützle, Adam Gaudette, and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg earned the shutout in goal.

The Kraken enter tonight’s game following a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Senators are 4-3-0 all time against the Kraken and will be looking to sweep the two-game season series tonight.