Preview: Senators at Kings, November 30, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are in Los Angeles as they continue their West Coast road trip when they take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v LAK preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are in Los Angeles as they continue their West Coast road trip when they take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight marks the second of three games on the Senators’ road trip and will see the team look to extend their win streak to three games in a row.

Fans can watch on Sportsnet One or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Wednesday night’s game saw the Senators defeat the San Jose Sharks by a score of 4-3 as goaltender Linus Ullmark made several impressive saves to help the Senators secure their victory. Adam Gaudette scored twice, including the game winner, while Josh Norris scored on the power play and Tyler Kleven netted his first career NHL goal. It was a multi-point night for Tim Stützle (three assists) as well as Brady Tkachuk (two assists).

Tonight will be the second and final time the Senators face off against the Kings this season. The first meeting, which came on October 14 at home, was a lively game filled with goals and ended in an 8-7 Senators’ overtime victory. The two teams combined for a total of 15 goals and seven Sens had multi-point nights.

LAK at OTT | Recap

The Senators did not skate this morning, but yesterday’s practice saw them line up similar to how they had in Wednesday night’s win. Forward Nick Cousins returned to practice after missing the previous one.

