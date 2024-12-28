Preview: Senators at Jets, December 28, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are back from their holiday break to take on the Winnipeg Jets for the first time this season tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. The team is on the road as they continue their nine-game away stint that has seen them go 3-1 thus far.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on CITY, Sportsnet, or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game on the hunt to get back in the win column following a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on December 22. Forward Nick Cousins scored the lone goal for the Senators, while goaltender Leevi Meriläinen entered the game in relief of Linus Ullmark who sustained an injury during the first period. Prior to the loss, the Senators were riding a five-game winning streak.

Facing off against the Senators are the Winnipeg Jets, who ride the momentum of winning their past two games. Most recently, they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 5-2 on December 23. Tonight, the Jets will come motivated as they look to win their third straight game.

The Senators faced off against the Jets twice last season, posting a 1-0-1 record in the two-game season series.

Ottawa will be without red-hot Linus Ullmark tonight, as head coach Travis Green announced yesterday that the Swedish goaltender would not be travelling with the team on their road trip. The goaltender remains sidelined by the injury he sustained in the Senators’ game against the Oilers prior to the break.

Yesterday, both Leevi Merilainen and Mads Sogaard were recalled from the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville. Goaltender Anton Forsberg, who has also been sidelined with an injury since December 14, also travelled with the team.

The Senators made one additional roster move this morning, when they recalled defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo from Belleville.

The Senators will be looking to continue the hot streak they were on prior to the holiday break as they seek to put a halt to the Jets’ quest for a third straight win.