Preview: Senators at Hurricanes, November 16, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are in Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season, tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Fans can watch tonight’s game on Sportsnet One or TVAS 2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be looking to weather the storm and get back into the win column tonight following a 5-4 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. The Senators put on a dominant performance, outshooting the Flyers 37-19 and controlling play, but they were unable to find the back of the net in overtime. Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris, and Adam Gaudette all scored for the Senators. Norris (one goal, one assist), Thomas Chabot (two assists), and Ridly Greig (two assists) all had two-point nights for the Sens.

Despite not getting the result they wanted, the Senators were able to pick up one of two points on Thursday, which came following a series of previous impressive performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.

Prior to tonight’s game, head coach Travis Green confirmed that forward David Perron will be making his return to the Senators’ lineup tonight after missing the past 11 games. Who will slot out of the lineup for Perron, as well as who gets the start in net, will both be game-time decisions.

Pregame availabilities:

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Hurricanes.

