Preview: Senators at Canucks, December 21, 2024

The red hot Ottawa Senators are in Vancouver to take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET. Tomorrow’s game will be the second of two meetings between the Senators and Canucks and is the opening game of a back-to-back series that will see the Senators take on the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on CBC, City, Sportsnet, or TVAS2, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators are in the midst of a five-game winning streak. Most recently, the team defeated the Calgary Flames by a score of 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. Forward Brady Tkachuk may have lost a tooth and picked up some stitches in Thursday’s tilt, but the captain still managed to grab the Senators an extra point when he scored the game winning goal just 55 seconds into overtime.

Tkachuk’s overtime winner was his third of the season, which ties the franchise record for most overtime goals by a Senator in a single season.

Forwards Nick Cousins and Ridly Greig scored for the Senators as well, while goaltender Linus Ullmark continued his stellar play. The Swedish goaltender stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced to record a .935% save percentage and a 1.97 goals against average. Leading the Senators to their fifth straight win, the game marked Ullmark’s seventh straight win.

Over the course of his seven game streak, which dates back to the Senators’ December 5 game against the Detroit Red Wings, Ullmark has recorded two shutouts and allowed just seven goals for a .967% save percentage and a 0.99 goals against average.

During their current win streak, the Senators have recorded two shutouts. This gives them five on the season, with four coming on the road. This is the first time since the 2016-17 season that the Senators have posted four shutouts on the road.

On the other end of the ice are the Vancouver Canucks, whom the Senators have faced once already this season. Their first meeting, which came on November 23, saw the Senators fall by a score of 4-3. Forwards Claude Giroux, Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk all recorded goals for the Senators.

It will be a motivated Canucks team taking to the ice tonight, as they aim to avoid losing their third straight. Most recently, they fell to the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 3-1 on Thursday. Prior to that, they were bested by the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday.

The Ottawa Senators are rolling, playing with confidence and momentum. Facing a determined Vancouver Canucks team will be a good test tonight as they continue their December road trip — but not one they can’t handle.