Preview: Senators at Blues, January 3, 2025

The Ottawa Senators face off against the St. Louis Blues tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET in the second half of the team’s back-to-back games. The Senators will be looking to get back in the win column following a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars last night.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Last night, the Senators took on the Dallas Stars for the first time this season but were unable to grab the win as they fell by a score of 4-2. Forwards Brady Tkachuk and Ridly Greig both scored for the Senators — just 24 seconds apart — but the Stars scored three straight to complete the comeback.

Tonight’s game will be the Senators’ second and final matchup against the Blues this season, and the team will be looking to replicate the success from their first meeting earlier this year.

The first time the two teams faced off this season, on October 29, saw the Senators win in dominant fashion by a score of 8-1. Tim Stützle recorded two goals and two assists for a four-point night, while four Senators had two-point outings: Drake Batherson (two assists), Adam Gaudette (two goals), Claude Giroux (two assists) and Brady Tkachuk (two goals). Forwards Noah Gregor and Josh Norris both scored for the Senators as well, while goaltender Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for a .963% save percentage.

Tonight’s game will be the Blues’ first of 2025, as the team last played on Tuesday, December 31 against the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL’s Outdoor Classic. The Blues won by a score of 6-2 and will be carrying momentum into tonight’s game as they look for their second win in a row.

The Senators did not skate this morning, but goaltender Anton Forsberg is likely to get the start in net. This would be his first action since December 8, when the Senators faced off against the New York Islanders.

Last season, the St. Louis Blues swept the Senators in their two-game season series. Tonight, the Senators will have the opportunity to return the favour.