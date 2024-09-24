Preview: Preseason Senators vs Maple Leafs, September 24

The Ottawa Senators are hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second half of a home-and-away tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets to the game are still available HERE, while fans unable to attend can watch the game on TSN5 or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

This came comes as the second in a home-and-away match up against the Maple Leafs. The first game, played in Toronto on Sunday, saw a young and unproven Senators squad matched up against a Maple Leafs team consisting primarily of players that played last season in the NHL.