Preview: Preseason Senators vs Maple Leafs, September 24

The Ottawa Senators are hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second half of a home-and-away tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second half of a home-and-away tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets to the game are still available HERE, while fans unable to attend can watch the game on TSN5 or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

This came comes as the second in a home-and-away match up against the Maple Leafs. The first game, played in Toronto on Sunday, saw a young and unproven Senators squad matched up against a Maple Leafs team consisting primarily of players that played last season in the NHL.

Jake Sanderson addresses the media ahead of the Senators hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs

Ottawa’s roster took the challenge before them in stride as they came out on top by a score of 6-5 in overtime. The game saw several impressive performances from players, including four-point games by both Cole Reinhardt (two goals, two assists) and Jan Jenik (one goal, three assists) as well as a highlight reel overtime-winning goal by Carter Yakemchuk. Forwards Stephen Halliday and Michael Amadio both recorded two assists as well, while Donovan Sebrango and Adam Gaudette scored a goal each.

Today will see the tables turn as the Senators will dress a veteran-heavy team for tonight’s game, while Toronto is slated to go the same route Ottawa did on Sunday, as they will ice a younger team.

Tim Stützle speaks to the media ahead of the Senators hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs

Sunday’s game only served to further motivate the players in tonight’s projected lineup.

“I was already fired up watching the other game the other day,” forward Tim Stützle said following this morning’s skate. “They worked really hard, I think you can see, running a lot of puck battles. We know that you have to work hard in this league to win games in preseason, as well. I think they worked really hard and that created a lot of offence, too.”

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs

“Hopefully [we’ll see] more of the same that we saw last game,” spoke head coach Travis Green. “I liked how our team worked last game, competed, started the game, played with urgency. So, hopefully we can do that again tonight.”

The 2023-24 season saw the Senators go 3-1 against the Maple Leafs over four regular season games. The team will look to continue that momentum which carried over into Sunday’s win.

