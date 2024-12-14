Preview: Penguins at Senators, December 14, 2024

The Ottawa Senators return home for the final time in 2024 as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Senators will be hosting a holiday celebration at tonight’s game as well, and fans are encouraged to bring toy donations for collection on behalf of Toy Mountain. Tickets to tonight’s game are available HERE!

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet One or TVAS2, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game with momentum following a 3-0 shutout win over the Carolina Hurricanes last night in Raleigh. Goaltender Linus Ullmark recorded a shutout in goal for the Senators, his second of the season, stopping all 32 shots he faced. Forward Shane Pinto scored twice for the Senators, while Nick Jensen potted his second of the season. Jensen also picked up an assist for a two-point night.

Coming into town tonight is Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Any game featuring Crosby promises to be exciting to watch, and tonight will be no exception. The Penguins come into tonight’s game seeking their second win in a row following a dominant 9-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Tonight’s game is the first of three meetings between the Senators and Penguins this season. Last year saw the two teams face off three times as well, with the Senators winning all three.

As part of the Senators’ holiday celebrations, Canadian Tire Centre will be decked out in festive decor, with opportunities for photos at the top of Gate 1. Santa Claus himself will also be in attendance, spreading holiday cheer.

It’s your last chance to see the Senators at home until next year — get your tickets HERE while you can!