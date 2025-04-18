LIVE: Ottawa Senators Postgame Media vs CAR
The Senators defeated the Hurricanes in a high-scoring comeback on Thursday night.
Following a quiet first half to the opening period, Adam Gaudette sniped a shot past Frederik Andersen to give the Senators a 1-0 lead with his 18th goal of the season at 11:55 into the period. Credit for the lone assist on the goal was awarded to Nick Cousins.
With 3:25 left in the period, Dylan Cozens converted on the power play to score his 16th goal of the season and double the Senators’ lead to 2-0. Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson both received credit for assists on the goal.
A skilled passing play saw the Senators make it 3-0 less than a minute later with Shane Pinto’s goal of the season. Assisted by Michael Amadio and Ridly Greig, the goal came with 2:38 remaining in the first period.
Striking just nine seconds later, the Hurricanes got one back when Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his 12th goal of the season.
With 41 seconds remaining in the first period, Sklyler Brind’Amour scored his first NHL goal of his career to make it a one goal game at 3-2.
Following the first period, the Senators headed into the intermission with a one-goal lead at 3-2, while the Hurricanes held a slight edge in shots at 15-12.
Just 50 seconds into the second period, Andrei Svechnikov scored his 20th goal of the season to tie the game at 3-3 on the power play.
At 4:05 into the period, the Hurricanes took the lead at 4-3 with Jack Roslovic’s 22nd goal of the season.
Tyson Jost scored his fourth goal of the season at 6:32 for the Hurricanes’ fifth straight goal to double their lead to 5-3.
The rest of the second period remained scoreless as the Senators headed into the intermission trailing by two at a score of 5-3. Carolina continued to lead the way in shots on goal as well with 26 to the Senators’ 20.
Less than two minutes into the third period, the Hurricanes nearly found the back of the net again but were denied by Linus Ullmark who made a reaching glove save to rob them.
Drake Batherson buried his 25th goal of the season to tie the game 5-5 with 9:59 remaining in play. Assisting the goal were Fabian Zetterlund and Dylan Cozens, the latter's second point of the night.
With left to play, Drake Batherson doubled down for his second of the night to restore the Senators' lead at 6-5 with 6:22 remaining in regulation, this time on the power play. Assisting his goal were Tim Stützle and Dylan Cozens.
Squashing any comeback hopes the Hurricanes had was Tim Stützle as he skated through Carolina's defence to score his 24th goal of the season, extending the Senators' lead to 7-5. Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven both assisted Stützle's goal.
With no more goals following Ottawa's third period comeback, the Senators defeated the Hurricanes by two at a score of 7-5.
The Senators will return to play when they kick off their postseason series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday on the road at 7:00 p.m. ET.
