LIVE: Ottawa Senators Postgame Media vs CAR

Striking just nine seconds later, the Hurricanes got one back when Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his 12th goal of the season.

With 41 seconds remaining in the first period, Sklyler Brind’Amour scored his first NHL goal of his career to make it a one goal game at 3-2.

Following the first period, the Senators headed into the intermission with a one-goal lead at 3-2, while the Hurricanes held a slight edge in shots at 15-12.

Just 50 seconds into the second period, Andrei Svechnikov scored his 20th goal of the season to tie the game at 3-3 on the power play.

At 4:05 into the period, the Hurricanes took the lead at 4-3 with Jack Roslovic’s 22nd goal of the season.

Tyson Jost scored his fourth goal of the season at 6:32 for the Hurricanes’ fifth straight goal to double their lead to 5-3.

The rest of the second period remained scoreless as the Senators headed into the intermission trailing by two at a score of 5-3. Carolina continued to lead the way in shots on goal as well with 26 to the Senators’ 20.

Less than two minutes into the third period, the Hurricanes nearly found the back of the net again but were denied by Linus Ullmark who made a reaching glove save to rob them.