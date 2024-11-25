Preview: Flames at Senators, November 25, 2024

It’s an Ottawa Senators gameday in the nation’s capital as the Sens take on the Calgary Flames in the first of two meetings between the Canadian teams this season. The Senators will be looking to extinguish the Flames as they come into town riding a four-win hot streak. Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Prime, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight’s roster will see some changes from the lineup on Saturday, as the team made a pair of roster moves yesterday. Forward Zack Ostapchuk was recalled from the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Belleville, while forward Zack MacEwen was placed on waivers.

In nine games with Belleville, Ostapchuk has recorded one goal and seven assists. The 21-year-old forward has also played six games with Ottawa this season, during which he recorded his first NHL point by way of an assist on October 29 in an 8-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Head coach Travis Green also announced that goaltender Anton Forsberg would get the start in net tonight, while defenceman Artem Zub will come out of the lineup. It was announced today that Zub will be out for some time with a fracture in his foot. With Zub out, all signs point toward defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker returning to the lineup for tonight’s game.

On the other end of the ice are the Calgary Flames, who come into tonight having won their past four games. Last season, Ottawa and Calgary faced off twice, resulting in an even 1-1 split of the two games. It will be up to the Senators tonight to upset the Flames in their quest to turn their winning streak to five.

Get your tickets to tonight’s game HERE.

Pregame availabilities: