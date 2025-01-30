Preview: Capitals at Senators, January 30, 2025

The Ottawa Senators continue their four-game home stand when they take on the Washington Capitals tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game marks the second meeting of the month between the two teams. Limited tickets remain, grab yours HERE!

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight will be game three of a four-game home stand for the Senators, who are looking for their third-straight win. Most recently, they swept their back-to-back games over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Senators took on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their second meeting this season. Tim Stützle and Shane Pinto each scored goals as the Senators defeated the Maple Leafs by a score of 2-1.

The following day, the Utah Hockey Club came to town. Brady Tkachuk, Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux all scored for the Senators, as they came out on top 3-1.

Today’s game is the second of three meetings between the Senators and Capitals this season. Their first meeting was a tight game, with neither team finding the back of the net for the entirety of regulation. In the end, the Capitals won it in overtime by a score of 1-0.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Capitals are looking for their second straight win following a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. It will be a battle of two hot teams, as the Senators are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games while the Capitals are 8-1-1.

Following this morning's practice, head coach Travis Green confirmed that goaltender Anton Forsberg will get the start in net for the Senators.

Be there for what promises to be a game filled with energy and excitement — get your tickets HERE while they remain!