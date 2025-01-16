Preview: Capitals at Senators, January 16, 2025

It’s an Ottawa Senators home game day as the Ottawa Senators look for their fourth straight win when they take on the Washington Capitals tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will mark the team’s Hockey Talks night in support of mental health awareness, with tickets available HERE for purchase.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are currently riding a three-game winning streak, having most recently won on Tuesday when they took on the New York Islanders on Long Island. A tight, defensive game, Adam Gaudette scored to give the Senators the edge while Artem Zub potted the empty net to help the Senators win 2-0. It was young goaltender Leevi Meriläinen that recorded his second shutout of the season in net, which gave the Senators a league-best seven shutouts on the year.

The Senators made one roster transaction this morning, when the team recalled defenceman Donovan Sebrango from the team’s AHL affiliate in Belleville. In 28 games with Belleville this season, Sebrango has recorded three goals and ten assists for 13 points.

Tonight will be the first of three meetings between the Senators and Capitals this season. In three games last year, the Senators went 2-1 in their season series with the Capitals.

Coming to town are the Washington Capitals who will be looking for their third straight win. Most recently, they faced off against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and left with a 3-0 win.

Following this morning’s practice, head coach Travis Green announced that red-hot Leevi Meriläinen will get the start in net for the Senators. In his past three starts, the 22-year-old goaltender has recorded two shutouts and won all three games.

Green also announced that Donovan Sebrango will be making his NHL debut tonight when he enters the lineup in the place of defenceman Thomas Chabot, who took a puck to the face in Tuesday night’s game. Forward Michael Amadio will be returning into the lineup tonight in what will be his first game since December 21.

Senators hockey always promises to be exciting, but when a player is making his NHL debut, it's something you don't want to miss.